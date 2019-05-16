Okla. To See Potential Severe Storms Friday, Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Another warm, windy, sunny day across Oklahoma!
Rain and storm chances increase Friday and Saturday.
Friday we have a chance for severe storms in the Texas panhandle moving into western Oklahoma. Notice the chance of storms is very low. Isolated storms are possible, but we are not expecting numerous cells. The cap is strong and will limit storm development. However, the dynamics are in place that If a storm forms, it will quickly be severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible with Friday storms.
Another wave of storms is expected early Saturday morning. These will also have the potential to be severe.
A third round of storms is expected Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold front and dryline fire in western Oklahoma. Sunday is looking dry and quiet ahead of our next severe weather maker on Monday.