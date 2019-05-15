News
Tulsa Most Wanted Suspect Jailed On Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse
Wednesday, May 15th 2019, 11:31 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Police Most Wanted suspect is behind bars.
Austin Havenar was wanted out of Tulsa County for two counts of child sexual abuse. He will be held on a $50,000 bond.
Court documents said he touched a 12-year-old girl inappropriately several times. When officers interviewed him, he told them he was "experimenting" and said the girl told him to stop, according to an affidavit.
A witness told police that the girl said she was frightened of Havenar and didn't want to be left alone with him.