Senate Committee Approves Michael Mazzei For Budget Secretary
After a contentious meeting Wednesday, a Senate committee voted unanimously to support the confirmation of the governor's pick for budget secretary.
Last Wednesday, Budget Secretary nominee Michael Mazzei was verbally body slammed by a senate committee. Monday, the voted unanimously to back him.
The governor ran from News 9 to avoid questions about transparency. On Monday, a more subdued Senate Appropriations Committee asked Mazzei specifics about education spending.
Mazzei assured the Senate committee, the governor was not blocking them from getting information and that this was just a big misunderstanding.
The full Senate will now decide whether to confirm Mazzei.