2 Suspects In Custody After Overnight Chase, Alleged Carjacking
Monday, May 13th 2019, 5:15 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in custody Monday morning, after leading Oklahoma City Police on a chase overnight, officials said.
Police said the suspects were wanted in connection to a reported carjacking that happened near Southwest 29th Street and South Walker Avenue.
Officers caught up to the suspects in a neighborhood around Southeast 15th street and South Central Avenue.
