OKCPD Recruiting Campaign Looks To Hire Over 150 Officers
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department plans to hire more officers than ever before, so they’ve started a new recruiting campaign called, “Discover Your Calling.”
Each officer has their own story as to why they decided to join the police force. And the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to help you find yours.
“I love it. I love being a police officer. I love the fulfilment you get from helping someone. And I love the brotherhood and sisterhood you get,” said Officer Anthony Anderson in a recruitment video.
The video, along with others, is part of the new campaign, trying to reach all of Oklahoma City. You'll also see information on digital billboards, social media, and on the radio.
“The more people we reach, the more we can get to apply,” said Lt. Kristin Polansky with the Oklahoma City Police Recruiting Unit. “We want applicants from everywhere around the city. From all different communities.”
Application Requirements Include:
21 to 45 years old.
A U.S. citizen.
Have your GED.
A valid driver’s license.
But most importantly, they're looking for men and women with integrity.
“The way we look at it is, it’s someone that we would like to respond to a call if we were to call the police… call the police for our family,” said Polansky.
Salaries range from over $46,000 to about $65,000 annually.
If you’d like to learn more, click here.