News
Wreck Involving Tractor-Trailer Backs Up Traffic On EB I-44 In NW OKC
Thursday, May 9th 2019, 1:17 PM CDT
Updated:
A wreck involving a tractor-trailer was blocking three lanes of traffic on a major highway on Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City.
The wreck was reported on eastbound Interstate 44 near NW 23rd Street.
The wreck did not appear to produce any injuries but blocked three lanes of traffic, causing a traffic backup.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.