Massive Weapons Cache Seized From Home In Upscale Los Angeles Neighborhood
LOS ANGELES, California - A massive collection of more than 1,000 firearms were seized from a home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday. Aerial images showed a large variety of weapons poured across the home's driveway in Holmby Hills, CBS Los Angeles reported.
Police were responding to a tip that someone had been manufacturing and selling illegal firearms, said Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Law enforcement officers served a warrant around 4 a.m. at the home on the 100 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard near Sunset Boulevard. They discovered a cache of guns, which included rifles and other long guns.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is conducting a joint investigation with LAPD. ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun said authorities have "no reason to believe the public is in any danger."
First published on May 8, 2019 / 6:34 PM
