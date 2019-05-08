Gov. Stitt Adds 14 Counties To State Of Emergency Declaration
Gov. Kevin Stitt has added 14 more counties to the current state of emergency declaration.
Counties added to the governor’s declaration are: Alfalfa, Beckham, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Jackson, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods.
The original declaration was announced May 1 and included 52 counties: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.
The additional counties were included after flooding and tornadoes were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.