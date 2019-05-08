Gov. Kevin Stitt has added 14 more counties to the current state of emergency declaration.

Counties added to the governor’s declaration are: Alfalfa, Beckham, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Jackson, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods.

The original declaration was announced May 1 and included 52 counties: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.

The additional counties were included after flooding and tornadoes were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

 