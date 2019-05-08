Advocates Meet With State Lawmakers On Child Advocacy Day
Wednesday was Child Advocacy Day at the state Capitol, a day when parents, foster parents, teachers and anyone concerned about children met with lawmakers.
The legislature considered more than 2,800 bills and resolutions this year, and most of them will have some impact on Oklahoma's children.
About 120 children's advocates came to the Capitol for the third annual Children's Advocacy Day.
First, they attended a lecture on how to best reach lawmakers, then they went office to office meeting with legislators. Included in those conversations was criminal justice reform. Advocates said those behind bars aren't just criminals.
Lawmakers are considering a number of criminal justice reform bills including one that would make a 2016 law reducing penalties for non-violent offenders retroactive. That could impact hundreds of inmates.