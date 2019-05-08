Former Mayor Accused Of Breaking Into Achille Police Department Evidence Room
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The former mayor of Achille was arrested Wednesday in connection with the burglary of the Achille, Oklahoma Police Department evidence room, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation.
OSBI says 42-year-old David Shane Northcutt was arrested in Durant and taken into custody on one count of Grand Larceny and one county of False Declaration of Ownership in Pawn. Both are felonies.
According to the report, the burglary occurred in the early hours of March 18, 2019. Several items were reported missing from the evidence room, including guns, drugs and cash.
OSBI says during the course of the investigation, multiple people were interviewed, and Northcutt eventually confessed to using a key to unlock the evidence room door.
Northcutt is currently in the Bryan County Jail being held on a $10,000 bond.