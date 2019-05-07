News
1 Dead After Being Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say
Tuesday, May 7th 2019, 4:19 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating Tuesday morning after a woman was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City, officials confirm.
According to police, emergency crews were called to the scene late Monday night near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35 for a possible female victim in the highway.
The latest information is that the victim fell out of the back of a vehicle and was hit several times by other cars, officials said.
No word if any arrests were made or if there were any other injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with New 9 for updates as information becomes available.