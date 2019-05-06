It's a big day for sports at the White House, where Mr. Trump presented the Army Black Knights with the Commander-in-Chief's trophy and plans to present Masters champion Tiger Woods with the Medal of Freedom as well. Mr. Trump has praised Woods for his career comeback.

"Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion," the president tweeted after Woods' victory last month.

But there are lots of other pressing matters in Washington Monday. Democrats want special counsel Robert Mueller to testify, and are threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. Meanwhile, the Dow plummeted Monday after Mr. Trump threatened to level new tariffs on China while the U.S. and China are negotiating a trade deal.