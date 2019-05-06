School Bus Crashes Into Police Cruiser In Warr Acres
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma - Warr Acres and Bethany Police responded to a two vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Warr Acres.
According to officials, the accident is near Northwest 36th Street and North Hammond Avenue.
Officials said the school bus crashed into a Bethany police cruiser while children were on the bus.
According to Bethany PD, the driver of the school bus and the driver of the police cruiser were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
Officials said 29 Overholser Elementary School students were on the bus during the crash. None of the children were injured.
Nine of the children were transported to school by other buses. The remaining 20 students were picked up by parents, according to police.
