Severe Storms Expected To Hit Western, Central Okla. Monday
Monday, May 6th 2019, 7:53 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Storms are expected to develop in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Monday afternoon and make their way into Western Oklahoma by the evening.
The storms Monday evening will be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threat, isolated tornadoes are not ruled out though.
Overnight Monday, there is a slight storm chance in the metro with a very low severe threat.
Additional severe storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
