Several Biker Charities Support Amber Assistant Police Chief
AMBER, Oklahoma - The assistant police chief in Amber received a show of support. In February Mark Asche was shot twice in the line of duty, while working security at Walmart in Del City. On Sunday, a group of motorcycle riders rolled into town to help him out.
“Very humbling, very humbling,” said Mark Asche, Amber Police Department’s Assistant Police Chief about his reaction to seeing the bikers.
You could hear them before you saw them, as a line of motorcycles arrived at the Amber police Department.
“Coming from today's society it means a lot to me to have this many people out here supporting law enforcement,” Asche said.
However, the show of solidarity was specifically for Asche, who was shot twice during a struggle with a shoplifter inside the Del City Walmart. Del City Police Officer Chauncey Ward was also shot but managed to return fire. The suspect, Gabriel Carter, died at the scene.
“It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me,” he said.
The February 9th shooting left Asche hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm. Home now, he continues his physical therapy, desperate to get back to work.
“It's been really bad,” Asche said. “Some bills have gone unpaid.”
Especially since he says the security company he worked for, Signal 88, denied his worker’s compensation claim. So, the group of around 75 bikers, from several different charities showed up to help. Some driving an hour and a half from Henryetta just to participate.
“I've been off work for a little bit so I understand it personally so if we're able to help out in any way, that's what we can do,” said Theran Richards with America’s Guardians.
The bikers passed around a helmet to collect cash donations and handed over more than $1,000 dollars to Asche.
“When you actually have somebody there you can see the appreciation on his face and knowing where we're coming from to help him, is what it's about,” said Richards.
“I just don't feel like I’m worthy of what they're doing but it means a great deal to me,” said Asche.
The Amber Police Department is holding Asche’s job for him and he says next time, when he’s up to it, he plans to ride.