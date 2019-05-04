News
Police: Woman Leaves OKC Wreck, Leaves Cell Phone
Saturday, May 4th 2019, 6:56 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman crashed her car into some road construction equipment then took off, but police say she left an important item behind.
Police say the woman was driving in a closed construction lane West bound on Britton just west of Penn. She hit rebar and then crashed into the equipment.
She then got out of the car and into another car and took off.
Police found a cell phone in the car but at last check are still trying to track down the driver.