In his testimony Wednesday, Barr defended his handling of the release of the special counsel's report on conspiracy with the Russians and obstruction. He also fielded questions about a letter special counsel Robert Mueller had written him to express his concern that Barr's initial four-page letter on the conclusions of the report "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office's work and conclusions." Barr told senators that in a subsequent phone call with Mueller, the special counsel had told him that it was not the letter, but rather "press reporting" that had been "inaccurate" and the media was "reading too much into it."