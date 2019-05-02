News
National Weather Service Rates Bryan County Tornado EF-3
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 9:25 AM CDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that hit Southern Oklahoma an EF-3.
The Tornado hit Bryan County on Tuesday night around 9 p.m.
According to officials, 58-years-old Debra Boyd was killed when the tornado touched down in Bokchito. The medical examiner said she died from blunt force trauma.
The NWS will continue to provide updates as new information comes in on tornadoes from April 30 and May 1.