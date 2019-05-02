News
OKCPS Holding Job Fair, Open House In Preparation For Next School Year
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 6:43 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Public School District is already getting ready for next year.
The district is hosting two events, the first is a job fair.
Thursday, May 2 the district is hoping interested teachers come chat with principals and more administrators.
The district’s superintendent told News 9 even though the district has nearly 400 teaching positions available, they are 85 percent staffed.
The implementation of the "Pathway To Greatness" plan means changes for teachers. But, classroom moves or schools changes were really the only impacts the local teacher's union anticipated.
Supt. Dr. Sean McDaniel insists there's a lot of exciting things going on in the district.
At the fair, McDaniel said they will be looking for special education, math, foreign language and even some elementary teachers.
"You will be able to meet principals and assistant principals. Maybe even schedule some formal interviews while you're there," said Supt. McDaniel.
The event is set for at Douglas High School from 4-6 p.m.
This weekend the Oklahoma City Public Schools will also be opening their doors to students for a "pop-in" open house event.
McDaniel said the goal is to reassure families ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.
"We wanted to provide an opportunity for kids and families to come and walk the hall,s play on the playground, meet the principal, meet some of the staff and just become familiar with the school they will attend next year," said McDaniel.
Ahead of the event, McDaniel recommends parents head to their website and use the school locator tool. He said that the tool should tell parents where to take their child.
The pop-in open house event is Saturday, May 4 from 10:30 to 1 p.m.