A 2018 congressional report found that for every $10,000 paid out by food-stamp programs across the U.S, just $21 was found to have been lost to fraud. Phelan, however, maintains those figures would be higher if there were greater oversight of the program, which in Texas provides low-income households with an average benefit of $259 per month.

Roughly 40 million Americans struggle with not having enough to eat, with children the most vulnerable, according to government data.