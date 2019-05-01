News
Multiple Suspects In Custody After 1 Person Shot In SE Oklahoma City
Wednesday, May 1st 2019, 7:24 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - At least five suspects are in custody following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Southeast 51st Street. One female victim was found and transported to a local hospital "emergency status", according to police.
Officers said multiple people took off running from the scene, but were at least five have been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.