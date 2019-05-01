Weather
Videos: Storms Fire Up Again Wednesday Across Oklahoma
Wednesday, May 1st 2019, 1:44 PM CDT
Updated:
Severe storms, tornadoes and heavy, heavy rains pelted southern Oklahoma again on Wednesday, a day after storms killed two people on Tuesday.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne was on-air for most of the afternoon, tracking coverage in Waurika in southern Oklahoma all the way up to Tuttle in Grady County. News 9 storm trackers Val and Amy Castor spotted a funnel early during the afternoon.
As the storms moved to the north, hail become more of an issue, as storm trackers Marty and Debbie Logan reported later in the day.
News 9 viewers sent us photos of even bigger hail near Tuttle, close to Tiger Safari.