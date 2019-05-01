"The evidence developed by the special counsel is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense," Barr said on April 18.



In the letter first reported by the Washington Post, Mueller wrote to Barr: "There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the department appointed the special counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations." Mueller also requested that Barr release the report's introductions and executive summaries to the public.



According to the Justice Department, after receiving the letter, Barr called Mueller, his longtime friend and colleague. The attorney general expressed that he did not want to release the report in piecemeal fashion. The two men agreed to get the full report out with necessary redactions as soon as possible.