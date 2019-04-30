UCO Softball Team Looking To Stay In Top Spot
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The UCO softball team is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2014. A year ago the Bronchos won their fewest games since 2011, but a simple change in mindset turned things around in 2019.
"The main change was just to have that mental toughness and love the game and have a passion for the game," UCO coach Cody White says. "We felt like if we just stuck to that process, everything else would fall in to place."
Senior outfielder Bailey Thompson says the team is much more unified than a year ago.
"I think the mindset is completely different than what we ever had before. I think that was established the first day. We move as a unit this year, we don't move as individual," says Thompson.
UCO is 41-5 this season and ranks in the top 10 in both batting average and runs per game.
The Bronchos will try and continue their dominance in the postseason. Their conference tournament starts Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at UCO.