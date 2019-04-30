Help Your Neighbor
Now is your chance to help your neighbors who have been affected by Mother Nature. Oklahoma’s Own News 9 and our community partners, the American Red Cross, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Infant Crisis Services, have set up several ways for you to help flood victims.
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Text-to-Give:
Text DISASTER to 501501 to give $10 today
A one-time donation of $10.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. All donations must be authorized by the account holder. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. User must be age 18 or older or have parental permission to participate. By texting YES, the user agrees to the terms and conditions. Service is available on most carriers. Message & data rates may apply. Donations are collected for the benefit of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma by the Mobile Giving Foundation and subject to the terms found at www.hmgf.org/t. You can unsubscribe at any time by texting STOP to short code 501501 text HELP to 501501 for help.