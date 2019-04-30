News
Law Officers Look For Robber After Chickasha Bank Robbery
A Chickasha bank was robbed Tuesday morning, the FBI reported.
The robbery happened about 9:15 a.m. at Community Bank of Oklahoma, 1227 W Grand Avenue.
A white man in his mid-50s walked into the bank and verbally demanded money after saying he had a silver or chrome handgun.
No injuries were reported.
The robber was described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with salt and pepper colored facial stubble and a thin build.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770 or submit them at tips.fbi.gov.