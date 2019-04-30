Former President Barack Obama is featured in a new Joe Biden campaign video that touts his former vice president as being "resilient, loyal, and a patriot." The new ad, titled "America: Anything Is Possible," features footage of the former president delivering a speech during Biden's Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House back in 2017. In it, he devotes his remarks to a glowing review of Biden's storied political career. According to an aide, Obama's office was notified by the Biden campaign of the video rollout and were aware of their plans to use the audio.