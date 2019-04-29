Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver As Pott. Co. Man Fights For His Life
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Pottawatomie County man is in critical condition at OU Medical Center, after a near fatal hit and run Saturday night in Shawnee.
According to his sister Tammy, 27-year-old Cameron Foster was walking across Harrison Street next to the Interstate 40 Interchange, when a vehicle slammed into Foster, then drove away.
Tammy says her brother was spending the night with her and her three young children at a nearby hotel, when he left to go to a convenience store in the area for a pack of cigarettes.
She says her brother suffered a traumatic brain injury, and numerous broken bones all across his body.
“He was extremely bloody, like from here to here was very bloody. And I had to identify my brother by his tattoo on his arm. It gives me nightmares just thinking about it,” said Tammy.
Shawnee Police are asking for the public’s help for information about the crash.
The family started a social media effort to raise money for Foster’s medical bills. If you’d like to help the Foster family click here.