OKC School District Proposes Charter Schools Pay Student Fees
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools is trying to come up with a uniform plan on how it works with charter schools.
But some charters feel blindsided by what's being proposed, saying they could close.
For 18 years, KIPP had a charter school inside FD Moon Elementary in northeast Oklahoma City.
But the school is being repurposed and KIPP has to leave.
KIPP OKC Executive Director Tracy McDaniel says they will be moving to North Highland elementary. That school is slated be closed as part of the Pathway to Greatness Plan.
In a letter sent to charter schools less than a week ago, OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel proposes charters moving onto district property pay building insurance costs and pay for repairs.
“In this state, one storm could put us out of the business,” said Tracy McDaniel, about the cost of big repairs.
“Even if we make those major repairs to the building, it’s not ours,” said McDaniel.
KIPP doesn’t pay a per student fee to the district, but the district is proposing one for charters operating on district property.
The fee is $20 per student and $30 after 5 years.
The letter says the fee is to compensate the district for the cost of “reduced students enrollment."
“You can't make profit because you are losing students. The money from the state and from the feds should follow the student,” said McDaniel.
The letter also explains that administration fees for all charter schools will be going up.
“As our charter program has grown, each school has been treated differently by different administrations. With open lines of communication and transparency, we will, in the coming years, bring consistency and fairness to the way we treat our charter schools,” said OKCPS Media Relations Manager Arely Martin in a statement to News 9.
KIPP’s contract with OKCPS ends on June 30.
McDaniel said he will continue to negotiate for a better deal.