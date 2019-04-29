Mitchell Talks: Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion, Infighting & Tweet Heat
This week on “Mitchell Talks: The News 9 Sessions,” Episode 31, Scott Mitchell and Aaron Brilbeck sit down with Representative Jason Dunnington (D-Oklahoma City) to talk about Medicaid expansion, political infighting at the Capitol, and a social media firestorm.
Legislators just wrapped up another deadline week. Among the bills that survived was a series of criminal justice reform measures.
There was also a lot of friction between Republican leaders of the House and Senate.
“It’s not new to politics to have a party, especially when you have super-majorities, that you would have this kind of friction.” Dunnington said.
“I can imagine that there was this type of friction in the 1970s and 80s and 90s when Democrats were the super-majority. Anytime that you get that many mouths to feed, you’re going to get people that are upset.”
Rep. Dunnington also took some heat for his twitter comparison of President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.
Episode 31 of Mitchell Talks The News 9 Sessions.