"They will be connected through technology on your phone, through apps and other development and different things," Parscale said of the president's supporters. "Some people might just hold block parties. Some people might be engaging on social media. Some people might be knocking door to door. In every single metric we're looking at bigger, better and badder than we were in 2016. And we'll — but this time we're not out there trying to prove we can do something, the president's proved he has done it and now we just have to deliver what he's done.