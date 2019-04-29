"There comes a time when I'm going to have to start thinking about these questions , you know?" he replied. "Am I going to get married? Am I going to have children? What are these pressures that my family and my parents want for me to do? Are they a reality for me? Um... those are some pretty hard questions and I don't have the answers to all of them."

Easton says finding support after coming out publicly is enough to get started.

"I just felt more support from such a large body than I've ever felt before, and I think that everyone deserves to have that feeling," Easton said. "Overall, on the day to day, my experience at BYU was quite wonderful."

Easton graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point index.

BYU's Honor Code doesn't ban gay students from the school but says students would be in violation of the code if they engage in what the school defines as "homosexual behavior," which not only includes having sexual relations with members of the same sex but all forms of physical intimacy that "give expression to homosexual feelings."