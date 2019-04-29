1 Rescued From House Fire In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was rescued while firefighters battled a house fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to fire officials, one occupant was inside an abandoned home when it caught fire near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue.
There have been as many as six people who have been staying in the abandoned home, official said.
The occupant inside during the time of the fire was removed from the roof of the house and was not injured, firefighters said.
Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the basement area.
The home is a total loss, and there is no exact estimate on the cost of the damage at this time, fire officials said.
Police said there was an argument between the occupants and a woman they would not let inside the home. Officials are now searching for the woman as a person of interest in the fire.
This is a developing story.