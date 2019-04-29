"There is no room in our sport or society for racism. Targeting such hateful and hurtful remarks to a player, fan or anyone goes against the values and principles of Energy FC. We stand solidly with our player who reported the use of offensive racial remarks by a Roughnecks player during last night's match. No amount of investigation is going to question the veracity of what our player reported. If the situation were to be reversed, I can assure the player would be suspended indefinitely from our team and most likely dismissed. This unfortunate event presents an opportunity for the USL to make it clearly and cogently known that we will never accept one iota of hate speech among our owners and players. We need to stand together against any demeaning speech and rededicate ourselves to being respectful to others both in words and deeds."