Sulphur PD: 1 Person Shot To Death At Sulphur Walmart
Sunday, April 28th 2019, 8:28 PM CDT
SULPHUR, Oklahoma - Officials confirm one woman is dead following a shooting at the Walmart in Sulphur Sunday.
According to officials, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot.
Police found one victim and took one suspect into custody.
A motive has not been determined at this time.
No names have been released.
