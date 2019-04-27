Fundraiser Held For Injured Amber Police Assistant Chief
OKLAHOMA CITY - Amber Assistant Police Chief Marvin “Mark” Asche was shot by a shoplifter in February, while working his second job as security at the Del City Walmart.
Asche survived the shooting, but sustained injuries to his arm and stomach.
“I can't lift stuff, I can't hold anything. That's the hardest part to get past,” Asche said.
While his hand recovers, Asche said he isn't getting worker's comp from the security company and can't work at the police department.
The moment his coworkers learned Asche was without a paycheck, they stepped up.
“We're all coming together in the community because of the insurance. The town is still taking care of him that way,” Amber Police Captain Darrell Hendrix said,
Hendrix also happens to be on the board for Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation, which held their car show fundraiser Saturday.
In addition to the usual donations for Oklahoma children, Hendrix worked it out so visitors could also donate to help Asche.
The event was held Saturday afternoon at Dave and Busters in Oklahoma City.
The Amber officers said they will continue collecting cash and groceries for Asche as long as he needs it.
“If anybody wants to drop off they can come to the town of Amber and drop off any donations with our chief of police,” Hendrix said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Asche.