IMAX also enjoyed a record-breaking night, as "Endgame" grossed $4.8 million domestically in previews on 412 IMAX screens. That shattering the previous record set by "The Force Awakens."

Fandango said the film is the biggest pre-seller in the online ticket service's history. As of Thursday, 8,000 showtimes had sold out at theaters across the U.S. "It's pacing to be our biggest box-office weekend of all time," said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis in a statement. "We've never seen so many new screens and new showtimes added to meet the demand."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.