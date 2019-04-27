News
OSBI Investigating After 2 Children Injured During Officer Involved Shooting
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Oklahoma - The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to a couple of children being injured in Choctaw County on Friday.
Police officers say they were trying to make contact with armed robbery suspect William Smith. Investigators say shots were fired and Smith and two children were injured and taken to a hospital. Smith was released and is in custody in Paris, Texas.
No word on the condition of the children.