Glitter On Grand To Cheer On Runners During OKC Memorial Marathon
NICHOLS HILLS, Oklahoma - A quiet part of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will now be filled with all sorts of vibrant color, as a group of individuals start up Glitter on Grand.
Glitter on Grand will be set up Sunday morning, April 28, on NW Grand Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue. The group plans to be the most colorful and vibrant cheer stop along the course.
“This is gonna be a cheer spot like you have not seen before on the course. It's gonna be colorful. It's gonna be energetic, just like there is on the front half of the course,” co-founder of Glitter on Grand Matt Thomas said.
Thomas and others hope this will give runners a boost as they finish the last few miles.
You can expect inflatables, unicorns, and even some dance music.
“And if you want some glitter, you can step to the side and we can put a little glitter on you, as you run and look all shiny. 'Cause as we say, runners don’t sweat, they shine,” said Cacky Poarch, who’s part of what she calls the “Glitterazzi.”
But the mission of Glitter on Grand goes beyond a good time.
Members said they want to highlight the diversity of the lives the participants run to remember.
“There’s a serious case to this race. For the 168 lives that we lost, for those who survived, and those lives changed forever and we’re here to provide a little bit of sparkle, a little bit of glitter to represent the 168 beautiful souls that we lost that day,” Thomas said.
The Glitter on Grand cheering section has been formally approved by the marathon board, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, as well as the City of Nichols Hills.
