Oklahoma Athletes Prepare For NFL Draft
It's NFL draft day and it looks like OU fans could hear a familiar name called at the top yet again.
Baker Mayfield went first overall last year, and now, it might be Kyler Murray's turn.
Five months ago, we all thought Murray was set to begin a pro baseball career, drafted ninth overall by Oakland.
Surprisingly, he returned millions back to the A's, preferring NFL QB, to center field in baseball.
The latest odds have Murray an overwhelming 1 to 5 favorite, to go first overall, in a draft that begins in two hours.
Put it this way, if Kyler's not taken first, it'd be an all-time draft shocker.
If he goes number 1, it would be the first time in NFL history that two QBs from same school were drafted first overall in consecutive seasons.
Murray would become the ONLY athlete EVER drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB draft.
He's confident. Lincoln Riley just told national media, "Kyler has always believed he'd be right here."
Two teammates are also pegged as first rounders; OL Cody Ford and WR Hollywood Brown.
Brown showed up at OU weighing 144 pounds and was NFL-measured at 5 feet 9 inches and 166 pounds, but he can outrun cheetahs AND snag deep balls like Willie Mayes in center field.
This makes it 14 Sooner receivers drafted since 2005 AND just the 4th receiver ever taken first round (Mark Clayton, Billy Brooks and Max Boydston).
Brown expected to go 25th to the Eagles, or perhaps 19th to Tennessee.
Ford is expected to be picked at 14th overall to Atlanta, and would be one of four OU offensive linemen selected in the draft.