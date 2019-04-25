News
OKC Animal Welfare Offering Free Dog Adoptions This Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says its waiving fees Saturday for dog adoptions due to being at over capacity.
“Compared to last year, about 350 more animals have entered our care this April,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need the community to help us this weekend by adopting dogs. We need more space to save lives.”
OKC Animal Welfare says all adoptable pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.
The shelter is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street and is open for adoption from noon to 5:30 p.m.