Pathway To Greatness Forces Changes To 6 OKC Pre-K Programs
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Public Schools “Pathway to Greatness” (P2G) initiative could mean some big changes for the district's pre-K program. Pre-K classes at six elementary schools will be housed at either Johnson Elementary or Horace Mann.
Horace Mann and Johnson are both scheduled to close under the Oklahoma City Public Schools Pathway to Greatness initiative. However, the district's pre-K students from three elementary schools will still go to school there next year.
The district says in order to allow transfer students that have been at the school for three or four years to stay, Nichols Hills, Wilson and Cleveland will be at Horace Mann. Pre-K Students at Quail Creek, Britton and Ridgeview elementary schools will be housed at Johnson Elementary.
“This will kind of help insure that we’re able to accommodate for all the possible Pre-K students we’re going to have next year,” said Stephanie Hinton, OKCPS Early Childhood Coordinator.
The district caps the number of students in a pre-K classroom at 20, so whatever school you are in, P2G may impact your ability to get a spot in that school.
Pre-K roundup starts Monday morning and it's first come first served, so Hinton's advice is to get there early.
“We don’t turn anybody away, so you’ll have a spot in pre-K. We just want to make sure you have the spot you are looking for in your neighborhood school,” said Hinton.
As the older transfer students move on, the plan is to move those offsite pre-K classes back to their home schools. But Hinton says parents have no reason to be worried.
“It’s a fun environment when it’s focused on pre-Kers and that developmental piece. So, it will be a transition and it will be a little different, but I think parents will be so pleased when they see the buildings and see the teachers,” said Hinton.
Johnson and Horace Mann will still have another community partner in the building. The district says those community partners will be early childhood programs. News 9 was also told there will be an administrator at each site.