OKCPS Change Pre-K Enrollment As Roundup Begins Monday
If you have little ones that will be in Oklahoma City Public Schools' Pre-K next year, now is the time to start getting ready for next year.
Pre-K roundup starts at 8 a.m. Monday and because of Pathway to Greatness initiative there are some changes parents need to know about:
- You need to check online and see what school your child will be going to. Because of Pathway to Greatness, your neighborhood school may be changing.
- Make sure you have all the necessary paperwork: birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records
Although all kids will have a spot somewhere, it's first come first serve for the spots at your neighborhood school.
“The sooner the better (when) you enroll,” said early childhood coordinator Stephanie Hinton. “It helps us have a count of how many Pre-K students we will have next year, but it also ensures a spot at the school that is your neighborhood school. Sometimes we have to work with parents and guardians to find the next best spot for them, because that school has reached their cap.”