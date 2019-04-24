News
Silver Alert Issued For 70-Year-Old Sand Springs Man
Wednesday, April 24th 2019, 9:26 AM CDT
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a Sand Springs man. Rodney Puckett, 70, was last seen around 11 a.m. April 17.
Puckett has health problems that require medication and limit his mobility, the alert states.
The description on the news bulletin states he is a white male who wears eyeglasses on a red lanyard and a gold, square diamond ring. No photo has been released as yet.
If you know anything about the missing man, you're asked to call Sand Springs Police Department.