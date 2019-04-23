News
10-Year-Old In Custody After Police Chase In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 10-year-old is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through Northeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
According to police, the child stole a family members car and went on a joyride.
The 20-minute chase ended in the area of Northeast 6th Street and Kelly Avenue after police used stop sticks to stop the vehicle. The child was then taken into custody.
According to police, speeds never reached over 40-50 mph.
