4 Suspects Wanted In Connection With Violent Home Invasion In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Four people are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Southwest Oklahoma City. The suspects were caught on camera leaving the 64-year-old victim’s home.
The suspects broke into the disabled man's home last week during the morning hours.
“The gentleman was in his home,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He heard a noise, walked to see what was happening, found four people in his house.”
One of the intruders had a bandana over his face and was armed with a pistol. The suspect allegedly hit the man on the side of the head with the gun and threatened to shoot him.
“Took his wallet,” said MSgt. Knight. “Took cash from his wallet, rummaged through the house.”
The armed man forced the victim to sit in a chair. He told police he stayed in the chair until he knew the suspects were long gone.
“It’s unclear exactly what they go, but we do know some of the rooms were ransacked,” said MSgt. Knight. “So, they clearly got away with several things.”
Several neighbors said they did not even know the man was robbed and attacked in his home. They fear for their safety knowing the suspects targeted a person who could not defend himself.
“Which makes it even more of an egregious type crime,” said MSgt. Knight. “To strike somebody in the head with a gun who is in that kind of condition, especially after you’ve broken into their home to steal their stuff.”
The victim reportedly has a roommate, but that person was not there the morning of the home invasion.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 to report information that could help investigators.