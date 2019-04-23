Fort Gibson Police Return Young Boy's Stolen Toy Tractor
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Fort Gibson Police made a young boy very happy when they were able to return his stolen toy tractor this week. Julia Hill said someone took her 3-year-old son Ryan's riding tractor from their yard.
It was gone for almost a week, when they got a call from the police department that made them very happy.
Officers told Julia they got a domestic call Sunday night, and when they walked up to the home, the tractor was parked on the porch. They were able to reunite Ryan with his prize possession.
"We are so thankful," she said. "Fort Gibson police were awesome."
Ryan got the tractor for Christmas in 2017. Julia said when he rides it he thinks he's a real cowboy.
When officers returned the stolen tractor, they got all the thanks they needed - hugs from Ryan and tail wags from his dog.