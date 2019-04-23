News
OKCPS Announces Pre-K, Kindergarten Enrollment Dates
OKLAHOMA CITY - Enrollment for Kindergarten and Pre-K classes at Oklahoma City Public Schools starts April 29.
Officials with OKCPS said enrollment will be through May 10th, and exact enrollment times vary depending on your child's school.
Children who turn 4-years-old by September 1 of 2019 are eligible to enroll in Pre-K, and children who turn 5-years-old by the same date are eligible to enroll in Kindergarten.
The district is offering an online school locator tool to help parents find their assigned schools.
For more information on enrollment click here.