"Yesterday we picked the song 24k by Bruno Mars. The staff always meets before and we go through this massive turmoil. What should the song be? We pick that song and I noticed Jenn started bawling in the back of the room. When she did, I thought, 'Oh shoot, did I say something?' After everyone left, she said, 'That's Dave's song,' and when it comes on their daughter says, 'That's daddy's song.' I had no idea when we picked it. I know somebody up there and I know who it is is working some serious magic.”