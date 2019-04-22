Suspects Face 2nd Degree Murder Charges After Crash Kills Yukon Mother, Child
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in behind bars for a tragic crash that took the lives of a Yukon mother and her child.
Police said they tried to pull over a truck at Southwest 40th Street and Villa Avenue Friday evening.
Officer said at first it looked like the suspects were slowing down to comply and stop.
Instead, the truck sped off south and allegedly ran a stop sign, crashing into an SUV.
Police said three people were inside the SUV. One person made it to the hospital in serious condition, but the two others, Tonya Horn and her daughter Rylee Ewald did not survive.
Eight-year-old Rylee was a second grader at Ranchwood Elementary School in Yukon, the school confirms.
The district said counselors are on hand for students and staff to help with the grieving process.
Police said the two people responsible for this are Andrew Munoz and his passenger, Deanna Alvarez. The two were taken to the hospital before the jail.
Officers say they found guns and drugs in the crashed truck.
Both suspects face complaints of second-degree murder, plus drug and firearm complaints.
Munoz was also booked for endangering others while eluding a police officer. Records show he's been behind bars several times before for different traffic and drug charges.